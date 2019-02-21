Global News at 11 Edmonton February 21 2019 1:03am 02:33 Terry Crews aims to change ‘culture of toxic masculinity’ Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews was in Edmonton, speaking to more than 1,000 people in support of the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters. Sarah Kraus has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4982611/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4982611/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?