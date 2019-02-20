Global News at 5 Edmonton February 20 2019 7:03pm 00:37 Elderly woman allegedly pressured into buying 2 vehicles A Spruce Grove dealership is facing more than a dozen charges after staff allegedly pressured a senior into purchasing two vehicles. Elderly woman allegedly pressured into buying 2 vehicles she couldn’t afford at Alberta dealership <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4981746/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4981746/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?