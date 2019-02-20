Elderly woman allegedly pressured into buying 2 vehicles she couldn’t afford at Alberta dealership

Four employees at a car dealership west of Edmonton have been charged after an elderly woman alleged she was pressured into buying two vehicles she couldn’t afford.

The dealer principal, business manager, general sales manager and a salesperson at Grove Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram each face four charges under the Consumer Protection Act.

An elderly woman said she went to the dealership in November 2018 and was pressured into buying a vehicle she couldn’t afford, the Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council said in a media release Wednesday.

When the woman went back to the dealership in hopes of rectifying the situation, she was allegedly pressured into buying a second vehicle, AMVIC said.

AMVIC received the consumer complaint in mid-December and opened an investigation, which resulted in 16 charges.

The employees, whose names have not been released, are each facing charges under the Consumer Protection Act related to the following:

Undue pressure

Taking advantage of a consumer

Failure to receive benefit from a purchase

Inability to pay

The RCMP has also opened an investigation into the matter.

Anyone who has concerns over recent dealings with Grove Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is encouraged to contact AMVIC’s consumer services team online, via email or by phone at 1-877-979-8100 ext. 2002.

