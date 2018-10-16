Crime
October 16, 2018 12:27 am

Treadz Auto owner sentenced to 3 years for fraud

By Online Journalist  Global News

Treadz Auto closed its doors in August 2014.

Global News
A Calgary man who was convicted of fraud in connection to Treadz Auto — a defunct car consignment company — was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday.

In 2016, Sean Patrick O’Brien, 49, was charged with 89 counts of fraud over $5,000, 71 counts of theft over $5,000, and one global charge each of trafficking in property obtained by crime, using a forged document, counterfeiting a mark and fraud over $5,000.

According to court documents, O’Brien was convicted on two counts of fraud.

