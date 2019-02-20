Global News Morning Edmonton February 20 2019 9:46am 04:13 Ask the Doctor: How to tell if you’re having a heart attack In our Ask the Doctor segment, Dr. Sarah Burton-Macleod continues our series on heart health with a look at heart attacks: what causes them and how symptoms vary. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4978708/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4978708/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?