Lifestyle February 18 2019 8:43am 04:09 Ask the Expert: Becoming better at relationships Provisional psychologist Justin Claude Dumont shares some expertise on why couples are more likely to break up in the beginning of the new year and how to become better at relationships. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4972330/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4972330/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?