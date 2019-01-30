Global News at Noon Edmonton January 30 2019 2:33pm 04:17 Andrew Au on marketing to tech-savvy demographics Andrew Au is an expert at sorting through what tech- and AI-related buzzwords mean and how they impact society. His marketing company helps other companies understand modern, tech-savvy generations. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4906993/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4906993/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?