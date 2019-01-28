Global News at 5 Edmonton January 28 2019 7:06pm 01:25 New Edmonton platform for rec centre program, court bookings After a two-week service disruption, the City of Edmonton has a new online platform for recreation program registration and court booking. Emily Mertz has the details. Registering for classes or booking courts online? City of Edmonton has new rec platform <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4899642/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4899642/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?