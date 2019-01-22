Global News at 5 Edmonton January 22 2019 4:42pm 01:47 Mistakes to avoid following a parenting gap Tue, Jan 22 – How do you land the job you want after staying home to raise the kids? Kim Smith has some mistakes to avoid. Mistakes to avoid when trying to land a job after parenting gap <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4875867/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4875867/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?