Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 18 2019 6:16pm 01:19 Toronto man arrested in connection with Kenyan terror attack An Etobicoke man has been arrested in Kenya in connection with a terror attack at a hotel that killed 21 people. Jamie Mauracher reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4865691/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4865691/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?