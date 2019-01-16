Global News Morning Edmonton January 16 2019 9:46am 04:27 Ask the Doctor: How to lose weight in a healthy manner A new year often means new resolutions. In our Ask the Doctor segment, Dr. Sarah Burton-Macleod talks about how to successfully lose weight and keep it off long-term. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4852824/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4852824/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?