The Morning Show January 16 2019 3:38am 05:08 How to eat with a purpose Ann Kaplan talks about eating with a purpose from her new book: “How to be Successful in Spite of Yourself.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4852084/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4852084/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?