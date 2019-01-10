Global News at 11 Toronto January 10 2019 11:31pm 01:42 Friends remember Crystal Papineau Dozens of people gathered Thursday to remember the homeless woman who died in a clothing donation bin earlier in the week. Kamil Karamali reports ‘She was wonderful’: Friends hold vigil for Toronto woman who died in donation bin <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4836762/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4836762/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?