Missing Scarborough Woman December 26 2018 12:58pm 02:35 Toronto police detail level of search for missing Scarborough woman Toronto police detailed the Level 3 search being conducted to try and find a missing Scarborough woman and who was involved, saying the end goal is to find Shirley Lee. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4794729/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4794729/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?