Christmas Gifts December 22 2018 1:09pm 02:05 Calgary lost gifts prompt act of kindness Dec 22 – When Kyle Larocque went to replace gifts he said were stolen from his truck, one Calgary retailer stepped up to cover a portion of the costs. Michael King reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4788969/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4788969/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?