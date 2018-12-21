Global News at Noon Toronto December 21 2018 12:16pm 01:18 Malls to expect large crowds of last minute Christmas shoppers Christmas is just days away and many retail stores are prepping for large crowds to complete their shopping list. Jamie Maurcher has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4785840/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4785840/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?