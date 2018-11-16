Global News Morning November 16 2018 6:21am 05:18 Marking survivors of suicide loss day We talk with clinical psychologist Dr. Simon Sherry to tell us why he thinks survivors of suicide loss are undersupported and what needs to be done. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4669336/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4669336/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?