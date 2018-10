The Royal Canadian Legion poppy campaign has begun.

For a group of Kelowna boys handing out the red lapel pins, the symbol is a reminder of the sacrifice Canadian soldiers made for our country.

For one of the few WWII veterans left in the Okanagan, the poppy is a reminder of not only the lives lost fighting for Canada’s during war but that there are fewer who still remember the sacrifices first-hand.

Doris Maria Bregolisse reports.