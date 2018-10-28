Global News at 6 Halifax October 28 2018 5:16pm 02:03 Tim Houston wins N.S. PC leadership Tim Houston was crowned the new leader of the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party after his main challenger voluntarily conceded. Alicia Draus was there and has the details. ‘Change is coming,’ Tim Houston says after winning N.S. PC leadership nomination <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4605210/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4605210/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?