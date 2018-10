Global News has partnered with Variety the Children’s Charity highlighting stories of children and families around B.C. who have been helped by the charity, and one of those families is right here in the Okanagan. 5-year-old Penticton boy Remington Aitchison has cerebral palsy, a seizure disorder, and an intellectual disability. This week the charity surprised Remi and his mom, Ashley, with a brand new wheelchair accessible Sunshine Family Van. Shelby Thom reports.