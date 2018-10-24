Global News at 6 Halifax October 24 2018 5:16pm 01:55 Development in downtown Dartmouth Wed, Oct 24: Downtown Dartmouth is about to undergo some major changes to how development takes place. The goal is to significantly increase the area’s population. Alexa MacLean reports. New planning strategy aims to significantly increase downtown Dartmouth population <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4592495/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4592495/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?