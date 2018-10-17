Global News at 6 Halifax October 17 2018 5:17pm 02:05 Class action lawsuit proposed 6 months after fatal Dartmouth fire Wed, Oct 17: Tenants who were displaced following a fatal fire in Dartmouth this spring are now joining together for a class action lawsuit. Alicia Draus reports. Class action lawsuit proposed in response to fatal fire in Dartmouth <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4565642/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4565642/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?