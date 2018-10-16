City of Toronto October 16 2018 1:27pm 00:55 Part of Eglinton closed after sinkhole opens in midtown Toronto Aerial footage captured Tuesday shows the aftermath of an overnight water main break near the Mt. Pleasant and Eglinton intersection in Toronto. Sinkhole closes portion of Eglinton Ave. E. near Mt. Pleasant Rd. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4557216/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4557216/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?