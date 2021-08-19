Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 19 2021 6:10pm
02:55

City of Toronto to require employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations

The City of Toronto is the latest in a string of organizations looking for employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations. Caryn Lieberman reports.

