Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 19 2021 6:10pm 02:55 City of Toronto to require employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations The City of Toronto is the latest in a string of organizations looking for employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations. Caryn Lieberman reports. Ontario Public Service employees will need COVID-19 vaccines or regular tests City of Toronto will require all employees to have both COVID-19 vaccine shots by Oct. 30 REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8127203/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8127203/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?