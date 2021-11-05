SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

City of Toronto suspends nearly 250 workers not vaccinated against COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2021 1:35 pm
Click to play video: 'City of Toronto to require employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations' City of Toronto to require employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations
WATCH ABOVE: City of Toronto to require employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations. Caryn Lieberman reports – Aug 19, 2021

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says it has suspended nearly 250 workers who haven’t complied with its vaccination mandate.

Managers and supervisors who work for the city are talking individually to workers who have yet to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine or who have not reported their vaccination status.

So far, 248 have been suspended without pay for a maximum of six weeks, and face termination if they aren’t fully vaccinated by Dec. 13.

Read more: City of Toronto will require all employees to have both COVID-19 vaccine shots by Oct. 30

Another 51 have been placed on a leave of absence while the city reviews their requests for accommodation.

The city says 30,204 workers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 _ 94 per cent of the workforce.

It says 31,910 have submitted their proof of vaccination, while 396 have not.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
