Global News at 11 Lethbridge
October 13 2018 12:52am
00:58

Hurricanes’ comeback falls short against Hitmen

Despite a rally in the third period, the Lethbridge Hurricanes came up short on Friday, dropping a 6-5 decision to the Calgary Hitmen at the Saddledome. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game.

