Global News Morning Edmonton October 12 2018 7:22am 01:54 Edmonton early morning weather forecast: Friday, October 12, 2018 Here’s Daintre Christensen’s Friday, October 12, 2018 early morning weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area. Winds could reach 120 km/h in parts of southern Alberta on Friday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4540971/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4540971/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?