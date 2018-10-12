Winds could reach 120 km/h in parts of southern Alberta on Friday

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for parts of central and southern Alberta on Thursday and said Friday could see areas near the U.S. border experience wind gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour.

“Strong westerly winds are forecast to develop early Friday morning,” the weather agency said. “Winds will begin to weaken Friday afternoon.”

The warnings stretched from the southernmost part of the province to as far north as Camrose County and Red Deer County.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that are under a weather watch or warning, click here.

According to Environment Canada, powerful wind gusts could potentially damage roofs and windows on buildings.

“Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds,” the weather agency said, adding loose objects could pose a hazard if they are tossed around by the wind.

