Politics October 11 2018 3:32pm 02:06 Notley says UCP candidate disqualification comes ‘a little late’ Thu, Oct 11: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley responds to the UCP disqualifying Lance Coulter after comments about the Soldiers of Odin. UCP nomination candidate turfed in pub night controversy: ‘Polite racist is still racist’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4538534/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4538534/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?