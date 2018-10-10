Global News at 5 Edmonton October 10 2018 7:15pm 01:54 M.E. LaZerte graduation comes early for Edmonton girl A young Edmonton girl battling cancer can cross another item off her bucket list. Margeaux Maron is at M.E. LaZerte High School with Janaya’s mom Amanda Chekowksi with an update. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4535317/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4535317/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?