Global News at 5 Okanagan
October 7 2018 4:40pm
01:54

Red Seal Hairdressing

Anyone can pick up a pair of scissors and call themselves a hairdresser because hairdressing is not a regulated industry in B.C. But as Shelby Thom reports, a Penticton cosmetology school is trying to change that.

