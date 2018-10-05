Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 5 2018 6:08pm 01:29 Toronto police investigating suspicious death near Queen and Broadview As Catherine McDonald reports, the man did not have any identification on him and had what appeared to be trauma to his face. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4522236/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4522236/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?