October 5, 2018 12:04 pm

Death of man in Toronto Riverside neighbourhood suspicious: police

Homicide detectives have been notified after a body was found in Toronto’s Riverside neighbourhood on Friday.

Toronto police said they received a call about a sudden death in the area of June Callwood Way and Saulter Street before 8 a.m.

Officers located a body of a man at the rear of a building in the area.

Police said the coroner reported trauma to the victim’s face. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

