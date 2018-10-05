Death of man in Toronto Riverside neighbourhood suspicious: police

Homicide detectives have been notified after a body was found in Toronto’s Riverside neighbourhood on Friday.

Toronto police said they received a call about a sudden death in the area of June Callwood Way and Saulter Street before 8 a.m.

Officers located a body of a man at the rear of a building in the area.

Police said the coroner reported trauma to the victim’s face. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Sudden Death call: June Callwood & Saulter St. male found deceased at rear of building. Coroner attended & ordered autopsy, death is now deemed suspicious. Homicide notified as per procedure, scene has now been secured pending autopsy results. #GO1839683 ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 5, 2018