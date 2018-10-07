Crime
October 7, 2018 4:37 pm

Suspicious death in Riverside ruled a homicide

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they’re investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man was found in an alleyway on Friday morning.

Police say the man was found with a swollen face just before 8 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, police identified him as 67-year-old Clark Sissons of Toronto.

They say an autopsy was conducted, but they have not released the cause of death.

Police say there is no information on suspects, and they’re asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

