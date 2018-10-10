Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found dead in Toronto’s Riverside neighbourhood

Toronto police say a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found behind a building in Riverside last week.

Police said they received a call about a sudden death in the area of June Callwood Way and Saulter Street on Friday before 8 a.m.

A 67-year-old Toronto man, Clark Sissons, has been identified as the victim. Police said the coroner reported trauma to the victim’s face.

Allan Alexander MacDonald, 57, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, police said. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

