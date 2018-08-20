The Morning Show August 20 2018 9:28am 03:05 Breakout artist Témi performs Dynamite Canadian recording artist Témi was named the best breakout artist at the 2017 African entertainment awards and joins us to sing his song, “Dynamite” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4396991/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4396991/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?