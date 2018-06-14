Global News at 11 Okanagan June 14 2018 1:04am 01:23 West Kelowna hosts speculation tax townhall meeting About 100 people came out Wednesday night in West Kelowna to hear more about the fight against the speculation tax proposed by the provincial government. Everyone in B.C. will be affected by the speculation tax: opponents <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4273536/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4273536/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?