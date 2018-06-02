andy fillmore June 2 2018 5:36pm 01:42 Doors Open Halifax allows residents to explore city’s historical buildings Thousands of people took advantage of an opportunity to see Halifax in a different light on Saturday, as part of Doors Open Halifax. Natasha Pace explains. Thousands explore iconic, historical buildings as part of Doors Open Halifax <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4249411/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4249411/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?