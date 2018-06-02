Thousands explore iconic, historical buildings as part of Doors Open Halifax

Doors Open Halifax has once again taken over the city.

The event allows the public to have an inside look at some of the iconic, historical and unique buildings that surround us.

“It’s really pure community engagement,” said Tara Wickwire, president of Doors Open Halifax.

“People want to, they’re really curious about the buildings they pass by everyday and they want to learn as much as they can about the city and the stories that make Halifax such a special place.”

A new and very popular addition to the Doors Open Halifax venue list this year is the 17th floor of the TD Building in the downtown core.

“This is an interesting addition because it gives people another vantage point of the city. These are unique views that most people who come, haven’t seen before. It’s really the 360 degree view of the city,” said Wickwire.

“This is an example of a building that you’d walk by, commuters go by everyday or you bike or drive by, but to get inside it and discover what the experience is, is what Doors Open is really all about.”

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore is the Honourary Chair for Doors Open Halifax this year. He says the event helps to showcase the city.

“There are so many structures in our city that we walk by everyday and never have an opportunity to get past the front doors of. This changes all of that,” he said.

“The more we can connect members of our own community to the buildings and the architectural fabric that is here, I think that builds a strong community and the more that we can open those doors for people that are visiting Halifax, that’s going to only improve Halifax as well, on the national and international stage.”

Doors Open Halifax is a free event and is open to all ages.

“It’s so exciting to see inside buildings you’re familiar with,” said Stephen Archibald, who has been coming to Doors Open Halifax since it first started six years ago.

“I’ve lived in Halifax all my life and there are buildings that you’ve seen and you don’t really think about what’s going on and Doors Open is just the perfect name for what’s happening, you’re getting into place you’ve never been before and it really changes your understanding of the city.”

Since inception, Doors Open Halifax has featured over 140 city venues and attracted more than 150,000 visits.

