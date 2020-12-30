Repairing ‘fault lines’: Halifax MP Andy Fillmore sees opportunity in pandemic recovery
Despite logging countless hours in virtual meetings with constituents, parliamentarians and government stakeholders, Halifax MP Andy Fillmore says his work on the COVID-19 pandemic is just beginning. As parliamentary secretary to the minister of infrastructure and communities, he tells reporter Elizabeth McSheffrey he’ll play a key role in pandemic recovery — including the implementation and development of Canada’s National Active Transportation Strategy.