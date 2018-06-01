Global News at 5 Okanagan June 1 2018 8:54pm 01:40 Construction begins on Kelowna’s supportive housing units Friday marked the official start to the construction of nearly four dozen units of modular supportive housing. But the development isn’t without concern. Jules Knox reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4248821/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4248821/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?