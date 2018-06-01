Groundbreaking for controversial homeless housing complex in Kelowna

After months in the making, a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday paves the way for construction of new social housing for the homeless in Kelowna.

“We understand that shelter providers in Kelowna are experiencing significant pressure from high occupancy rates, and many of their clients are dealing with mental-health and addiction issues,” Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said “These new homes will alleviate some of that pressure, and provide much-needed access to support programs that will help these people reclaim their lives.”

The 46-unit complex will be built on a vacant plot of land on Commerce Avenue, off Enterprise Way.

Nearby business operators were initially upset about the plans saying B.C. Housing, which is building the facility, did not consult them.

Then there was a public outcry over the design of the project, which many area entrepreneurs said was not visually-pleasing.

The outcry delayed the project and prompted B.C. Housing to go back to the drawing board in order to change the look of the building.

While some neighbors have said they don’t mind a homeless housing complex nearby, others have complained it doesn’t belong in a commercial area.

The building will be ready for occupancy at the end of September, 2018.

The complex will be operated by the John Howard Societym, which will provide residents with access to around-the-clock on-site staff and support services. These include meal programs, life and employment skills training, health and wellness support services, and opportunities for volunteer work.

The Province has also recently purchased property for a second proposed supportive housing project in Kelowna at 2025 Agassiz Rd.

B.C. Housing will seek community feedback at an open house at a date still to be determined, and will work with the city on the municipal rezoning process for the land.