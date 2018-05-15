Crime May 15 2018 9:41pm 01:22 2 in custody after Toronto-area police pursuit Two people have been arrested after a traffic stop led to a police pursuit in Scarborough on Tuesday evening. A vehicle was also hit during the pursuit by the suspect’s vehicle. Several vehicles damaged after police pursuit in Scarborough, 2 charged <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4211409/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4211409/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?