Several vehicles damaged after police pursuit in Scarborough, 2 charged

Toronto police say two suspects have been charged after a vehicle took off from an officer conducting traffic enforcement in Scarborough, which led to a pursuit and several cars being damaged.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News the pursuit began in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area before 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

It wasn’t clear Tuesday evening why the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle or the route the vehicle took after leaving.

Police said officers eventually caught up to the suspects’ vehicle in the McCowan and Kingston roads area.

One of the suspects was taken into custody at the scene and the second was apprehended soon after as he attempted to flee from officers, police said.

Global News observed at least four vehicles with damage in addition to the suspects’ car.

The police spokesperson said both individuals have been charged and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.