Global News at 6 Halifax April 24 2018 4:51pm 01:50 N.S. nurses voice concerns on workplace violence, staffing shortage Tue, Apr 24: Nova Scotia nurses say workplace violence and staffing shortages are two of the biggest challenges they face daily. Jeremy Keefe has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4165485/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4165485/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?