Global News at 5 Okanagan April 23 2018 8:41pm 01:22 Flooding conditions throughout Okanagan With a high snow pack and warmer weather on the way, Jules Knox reports on what officials are expecting as the snow melt starts. Okanagan snowpack continues to increase <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4163301/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4163301/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?