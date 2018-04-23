Okanagan snowpack continues to increase

The snowpack in the Okanagan has grown since the beginning of April.

Officials said the snow pack, which was already 150 per cent of normal levels, has increased by up to 15 per cent in some places.

They also said the snowmelt has been delayed because of cooler weather, but that’s likely to change as temperatures into the mid-20s or even higher are forecasted for the week ahead.

Officials expect the smaller river systems in the southern Interior to get hit this week starting on Wednesday, and that could cause localized flooding.

In particular, there’s concern about the southern Okanagan, where many residents are already struggling to deal with flood waters.

Officials said they’re also watching places with past flooding that haven’t seen problems yet, including in and around Vernon, tributary creeks up the Similkameen and Otter Lake.

Okanagan Lake is currently about 60 cm lower than it was at this time last year, and it continues to drop about 1.5 cm a day.