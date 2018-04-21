Flooding a concern in southern BC

The flood watch continues as the temperatures in the Okanagan are forecast to warm up into the weekend, a factor that will speed up snow melt in the mountains.

Assessments continue in areas of concern while flood mitigation work is ongoing in other areas, according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) which issued an update late Friday.

West of Summerland

A rock slide near Faulder has created a dam on the creek which could threaten Summerland’s drinking water.

The Interior Health Authority is assessing the situation.

Osoyoos

Forest ministry crews are monitoring Osoyoos Lake for freshet inflows.

Rural Oliver

The RDOS said 148 properties remain on evacuation alert.

A local state of emergency continues for properties around Sportsmens Bowl Road.

Forestry crews continued sandbagging and placing barriers to redirect floodwater.

Traffic control on Highway 97 in the affected area can be expected this weekend when Tiger Dams arrive.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert remains in effect for Oliver-area residents

Northwest of Oliver

In Willowbrook, the community remains under a local state of emergency.

The RDOS said the situation in Willowbrook is stabilizing as dam draw downs at Kearns Creek and at a nearby unauthorized private dam continue under the Ministry of Forest Lands Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) supervision.

The ministry is also monitoring the Park Rill Dam where emergency draw down will begin Saturday.

The RDOS said the ministry has also assessed all dams in the Park Rill and Kearns Creek area to ensure balanced draw downs.

READ MORE: More water woes in Willowbrook, B.C.

South of Oliver

The RDOS is assessing options because groundwater levels are high and creek flows are rising at Roads 6, 7 and 9.

South of Okanagan Falls

Green Lake flooding remains stable and draw down pumping has been extended. Seventeen properties near Green Lake remain on evacuation alert.

Updated information can be found on the RDOS website as well as locations of sandbag and sand availability in the region.