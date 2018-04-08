More water woes in Willowbrook, B.C.

Some properties in Willowbrook have been warned about possible flooding due to an unauthorized dam.

Willowbrook resident Charlie Fisher has been given an evacuation alert.

“I’m getting my vehicles out of here in case I’m marooned here,” he said.

“There’s about twice the water right now than there normally is, but there’s potential for a whole lot more,” he added of water running near his property.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is concerned a dam built high above Fisher’s property could breach.

Mike Noseworthy, of the Forests and Lands Ministry, said officials were tipped off by a neighbour.

“When I came out yesterday, it was within an inch of overtopping. We’re concerned that the failure would release approximately 30,000 cubic metres of water down below onto Willowbrook Road, and there’s a couple of residents that are in close proximity to the stream,” he said.

Property owner Doug Cotter said he’s been working around the clock to drain the water after being visited by officials yesterday.

“This area goes bone dry,” he said. “I wanted to preserve it more and keep it so we’d have water for wildlife and cattle.”

Cotter said he levelled off a big pile of dirt.

“But it’s not a dam,” he said.

However, Cotter said he’s now working around the clock to drain the area, and water levels had already dropped overnight.

“There’s no harm that’s going to come to anything. No water is going to get away from here. I’ve got the big machine sitting right here. If there is any issue, or anything’s going to happen, we’ll fix it instantly.”

Noseworthy agreed that water level has dropped overnight, but with more rain expected mid-week, he wants to see it lower.

The evacuation alert will be in effect until the water level drops by at least 30 to 60 cm, he added.