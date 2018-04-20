Evacuation alert remains in effect for Oliver-area residents

Water levels have gone down north of Oliver, but an evacuation alert is still in effect for 148 properties.

The Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen has been working with emergency pumping crews at Secrest Hill Road north of Oliver.

Their efforts have been successful in reducing the risk of the road failing, which would release a debris flow into downstream properties along Sportsmens Bowl Road.

But significant water is still expected as warmer weather starts melting the high snow pack.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is now assessing whether permanent works would be able to stop water backing up in the area.

Engineers for the regional district are working with the province to determine how to divert water back into the existing creek path in Sportsmen’s Bowl.

Meanwhile, B.C. wildfire crews have been sandbagging the area.

Officials are warning property owners at risk for flooding to start preparing sandbags, which are available across the regional district in public locations.